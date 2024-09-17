In the wake of a series of violent shootings, Yakima Police are ramping up their efforts in the ongoing investigation of two recent homicides, while actively searching for a fugitive accused of a third.

PROSECUTORS HAVE ISSUED AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE TEEN SUSPECT

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Diego Ramirez in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jordan Christopher Brock on May 24. Ramirez faces serious charges, including second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

THE VICTIM DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

after being transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Police have yet to apprehend Ramirez and are appealing to the public for information regarding his whereabouts. Detective Sara Lane stated, "The investigation into Brock's murder remains a top priority for our department. We urge anyone who may have seen something suspicious that evening to come forward."

HOMICIDE ARRESTS ARE HAPPENING IN YAKIMA



In a separate case, Yakima Police made progress last week by arresting a 33-year-old man in connection with the death of 30-year-old Tolerance Jackson. He was shot on August 23 near North 18th Avenue and Willow Street. While the motive for the shooting is still unclear, police do not believe it was gang-related. The suspect, who was apprehended at a residence in Yakima on Thursday, faces charges of second-degree murder and is in custody at the Yakima County Jail.

A GANG RELATED MURDER REMAINS UNSOLVED



Additionally, a third shooting incident has left the community on edge. On August 30, 37-year-old Mario Rique Giles was killed in what police have classified as a gang-related shooting at the intersection of North Sixth and East F Streets. Giles died at the scene, prompting further investigation into the ongoing crime trends in the area. Residents with information are encouraged to contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers. Tips can also be directed to the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

