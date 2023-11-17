After a Long Wait New Flights Start At Yakima Airport Saturday

If you've been waiting for more flights in and out of Yakima your waiting is over. An early morning flight lands at the Yakima Air Terminal McAllister Field along with a late night return flight starting Saturday.

AFTER MONTHS OF TALK A DEAL WAS STRUCK BUT YAKIMA MUST SUPPORT THE FLIGHTS

Airport Director Rob Hodgman says months of talks earlier this year were successful. He says the airport has signed a contract with Alaska Airlines for the return of an early morning flight to Yakima starting Saturday allowing more people to fly during the holidays. Hodgman says the early morning flight will be coupled with a late evening return flight to the Yakima Airport McAllister Field. He says the flight may arrive in Yakima around midnight but he says at least you'll be able to fly back to Yakima. The flights must be profitable says Hodgman or Yakima could find itself without available flights again in the future.

Get our free mobile app

YAKIMA HAS BEEN WAITING FOR THE FLIGHTS FOR A LONG TIME

It's something that Yakima residents have been hoping would happen.

Talks with the airline started last year soon after Alaska Airlines cut flights reducing the schedule to one flight a day into Yakima in the early afternoon. Many Yakima residents find that flight time doesn't allow for a connecting flight at SEATAC Airport. That changes Saturday thanks to an air service agreement.

WILL YAKIMA BECOME A REGIONAL AIRPORT IN THE FUTURE?

Hodgman says Yakima is still being considered to become a regional airport for the state of Washington to help with crowding issues at SEATAC. A new work group is expected to release a report in July of next year. If Yakima is named a regional airport Hodgman says the city would have to talk about the possibility of the construction of a new airport terminal and another runway.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)