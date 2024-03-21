A baby from Moxee is dead and a 36-year-old man, identified as Jon P. Gaffney, the child's father is under arrest.

Officials with the Moxee Police Department say the 36-year-old father was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Yakima County jail. Officers say he faces charges of Homicide by Abuse in connection with the death of the baby on March 11. The baby has only been identified as LG in court documents.

Court papers say Officers from the Moxee Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Riel Lane on March 11 after getting a report that a 3-month-old baby was having difficulty breathing. Medics rushed the baby to a hospital where the infant died.

Moxee authorities started an investigation and found evidence to arrest the 36-year-old Gaffney on March 20. Gaffney is charged with Homicide By Abuse. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.

The court papers say at the time of the infant's death Gaffney was home alone with the child for up to 12 hours. He admitted to police of "multiple incidents of hitting, and throwing LG out of frustration and anger." Gaffney went on to tell police that he also "started hitting the baby with things." When he was asked what type of things police say he "minimized by saying he struck the infant with blankets and diapers."

He later told Officers he struck the baby "many times and went from slapping to backhanding."

According to an autopsy, the baby, only identified as LG in court papers died of shaken baby syndrome. An investigation continues today.

