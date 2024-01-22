Washington State in Crisis: 5 Major Shortages Gripping the State in 2024
I'm old enough to remember when the biggest thing we had to worry about here in Washington state was where we were going to get our next roll of toilet paper and eggs. (Wow, that wasn't so long ago, was it?)
Not to trivialize the lack of TP and the eggs that we collectively endured in 2023 and before, we have bigger things to worry about in 2024. Some of the biggest shortages that we are facing in Washington have reached crisis levels.
Washington State in Crisis: 5 Major Shortages Gripping the State in 2024
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
The public defender shortage is affecting our southern neighbor state, Oregon, too.
Can we curtail these crises? One surely hopes!
Now, if we could just get our hands on some extra ferries, teachers, substitute teachers, public defenders, and get the insanely unaffordable cost of housing to come down, then we'll have a fighting chance to make it through the rest of the year! Geez!
Read More Articles from Reesha
SEE ALSO: Tiny Tacoma Diner Makes List for Best Breakfasts in the Nation
MORE TO READ:
Yakima Area Restaurants We Miss That Permanently Closed in 2023
The Top Requested Most Popular Hairstyles in WA, OR, and CA
Smoke Pot? Buying Guns? New WA Laws Impacting You Next Year
39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman