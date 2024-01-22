I'm old enough to remember when the biggest thing we had to worry about here in Washington state was where we were going to get our next roll of toilet paper and eggs. (Wow, that wasn't so long ago, was it?)

Not to trivialize the lack of TP and the eggs that we collectively endured in 2023 and before, we have bigger things to worry about in 2024. Some of the biggest shortages that we are facing in Washington have reached crisis levels.

Washington State in Crisis: 5 Major Shortages Gripping the State in 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

The public defender shortage is affecting our southern neighbor state, Oregon, too.

There is a Public Defender shortage in Oregon Canva loading...

Can we curtail these crises? One surely hopes!

Now, if we could just get our hands on some extra ferries, teachers, substitute teachers, public defenders, and get the insanely unaffordable cost of housing to come down, then we'll have a fighting chance to make it through the rest of the year! Geez!

