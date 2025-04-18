Have you tried the new, potent marijuana sold at retail stores in Washington State? It's much different than the pot you grew up with and it's much more expensive. Maybe you'll make a visit to one of the retail stores in Yakima this week because Sunday is 4/20 the marijuana holiday for marijuana supporters.

MORE STATES ARE LEGALIZING THE DRUG IN 2025

The federal government continues to look at its cannabis policy and as more and more states legalize the drug. Many people are lighting up for the holiday Sunday that has its history in California high school kids. Of course Sunday is also Easter.

Mary Jane Cannabis And Hemp Trade Fair Getty Images loading...

IF YOU USE MARIJUANA DON'T GET BEHIND THE WHEEL

A post on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page says;

If you are celebrating 4/20 this Sunday, keep it chill and keep it safe, keep your buzz off the road! Driving high is illegal, dangerous and considered impaired driving. Remember, a DUI lasts longer than the munchies.

If you are impaired, don't drive! Designate a sober driver, call a ride, or crash on a couch.

POT STORES OFFERING DISCOUNTS



The day has come to cover both political calls-to-action and festivities like block parties, music festivals and pot shop discounts. There's been a proliferation of legal marijuana measures since Washington and Colorado in 2012 became the first states to legalize the recreational use of cannabis by adults.

Things have progressed much more slowly at the federal level.