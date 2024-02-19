Two more people are dead as the lower valley drug and gang wars continue. And even though police aren't saying how the two men died or if they were part of a drug and or gang operation a majority of crimes, especially shootings in the lower valley are connected to the large gang and drug problem that continues to impact lives.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO AN AREA ON FRIDAY NIGHT

The latest shooting was reported Friday night when two people, who haven't been identified were found dead. Sunnyside Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue after getting a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found one juvenile male and an adult male dead in a vehicle. No suspects have yet been arrested as the investigation continues.

attachment-crime2 loading...

ANOTHER MAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN SUNNYSIDE LAST YEAR

In April of last year a man was found dead in Sunnyside and police are still looking for his killer. The body of a 28-year-old Sunnyside man was found near an irrigation canal in Sunnyside. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Williamson Road where Sunnyside Officers found the body near the canal.

THE MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED BUT HIS KILLER HASN'T BEEN ARRESTED

Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they found the body with a gunshot wound. The remains were sent to the coroner's office where an autopsy was performed. The man was identified as 28-year-old Ernesto Monzon-Chaidez from Sunnyside. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides is asked to contact Sunnyside Police at 509-836-6200.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)