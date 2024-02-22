A 13-year-old boy has been released from custody after being arrested in connection with the double homicide in Sunnyside last Friday. Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's declining to file charges until he can get more information.

THE TEEN WAS ARRESTED ON MONDAY BUT RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY

Police in Sunnyside arrested the teen earlier this week on first-degree murder and accomplice to first-degree murder.

The two killed, 13-year-old Isaak A. Hernandez and 17-year-old Maurice Xavier Hernandez were shot dead last Friday while in a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue.

POLICE ARE STILL HOPING FOR TIPS

The investigation continues into the murders as police are hoping for more tips from the public. Call the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200. You can also submit tips online at https://www.citizenobserver.com/cov6/app/webTipForm.html?id=10392&ir=22S03732.

IT'S NOT THE FIRST TIME THE PROSECUTOR HAS DECLINED TO FILE CHARGES AFTER VIOLENCE IN SUNNYSIDE

In 2022 assault charges were dropped against a 13-year-old boy in connection to the May 6, 2022 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration. Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime wasn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza was dismissed. Mendoza faced five counts of First Degree Assault in connection to the shooting.

