What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?

This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?

WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what looks like a large white water tower, is a platform with a single white tall pole coming off of it. There were some interesting guesses to what it could possibly be in the forum. I wish I could just post the picture but it is a private forum and picture rights suck, so I can't. Some guesses about what it will be where "A Traders Joe! Lol" and "Oh no! is that the start of a windmill?" or "No it’s a lighthouse they building." I would like to be the first to say IT IS NOT A LIGHT HOUSE. So what is it then?

WHAT IS IT REALLY? Multiple people in the forum guessed the same thing. "Looks like a replacement cell tower. The previous one was damaged." and "Hope it’s a cell tower." I think the most likely solution is a new cell tower. If you look at a map of cell coverage on cellreception.com, you can see multiple places in the area towers exist already.

THE POPULAR ANSWER IS... It seems like people would much rather have a new cell tower then a new windmill blocking their view in south Richland. Soon we will be able to see what it is for ourselves. Hopefully it leads to better cell reception, and it is not a new Trader Joes. It would be too hard to drive up there to shop! Yes, the following image is what it could look like when it is done.

