Washington’s Most Amazing Remote Campsites, Plan Your Summer Now

It’s no secret, the Pacific Northwest is a camper’s paradise. And, if you’re seeking solitude and connection with the great outdoors, Washington State delivers, with hundreds of options to choose from. Here’s a list of 5 amazing choices for remote camping.

Ozette Triangle, Olympic National Park

The Ozette Triangle offers secluded beach camping with a 9.5-mile trail that loops through a lush green forest and ends up at an awe-inspiring coastline. Camping restrictions apply – no large groups over 12.

Hoh River Trail, Olympic National Park

In and out this trail located near Forks, Washington is about 35 miles roundtrip. You don’t need to hike the entire trail, of course. It has designated remote camping sites in the beautiful Hoh Rainforest. Be sure to bring the right gear – it’s very damp.

Goat Rocks Wilderness

Goat Rocks Wilderness is located in southern Washington State and is part of the volcanic Cascades Mountain Range – it’s an amazing alpine area. It offers various remote camping sites and has some restrictions including no camping within 100 feet of lakes and trails.

North Cascades National Park

If you’re looking for views of the mountains, this is your spot. Located less than three hours from Seattle, both the Copper Ridge Loop and the Thunder Creek trail have campsites. You’ll feel secluded and embedded with nature for sure.

Pasayten Wilderness

The Pasayten Wilderness located along the Northeast Washington Canadian border offers you over 500,000 acres of wilderness to explore. You could (some do) literally get lost. It’s rugged terrain so you’ll want to be sure to plan and read about the area before you put on the backpack.