Vehicle Theft Results In Significant Property Damage In Finley

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called out early on Monday morning to a vehicle collision.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the crashed vehicle was located at McNary Road, east of Plymouth. The vehicle in question was a truck pushed down the hillside toward the Columbia River. It came to rest after severing a Bonneville Power Administration pole.

After the electricity was re-routed to avoid a disruption in service, Bonneville Power Administration crews responded to the location and begin repairs to the damaged power pole. Repairs will continue throughout portions of the week to fix other damaged electrical infrastructure caused by the vehicle.

It's reported that extensive damage was made to the vehicle, in addition, the damage to the electrical infrastructure is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

Unbelievable! Who did this?

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, "An investigation is ongoing into the vehicle theft and damage to Bonneville Power Administration property."

Speculation on my part: If you had anything to do with this, turn yourself in. Damage has been done. You probably had NO idea how much. What are the odds that THIS would have happened? In any case, the damage is done. You can run, but, you can't hide. TURN YOURSELF IN.

