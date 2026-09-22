Motorists in Moses Lake came upon quite a mess near West Broadway at I-90 on Monday.

A Driver Lost Control of a Travel Trailer in Moses Lake

According to Moses Lake Police, the busy roadways were shut down for some time, as crews were on the scene to clean up the contents that spilled from the trailer onto the road.



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Most Common Causes of Travel-Trailer Rollovers

A trailer usually overturns on a roadway when sever forces destabilize its high center of gravity. This most often occurs with unmanaged trailer sway or a tire blowout.

• Trailer sway, or uncontrolled side-to-side motion is a leading trigger for rollovers. The sway is most likely caused by improper weight distribution, high crosswinds due to weather, or passing semi-trucks.

• A tire blowout will immdeiately destabilize a heavy trailer or motorhome.

• Campers and trailers are naturally prone to tipping when making a sharp turn or changing lanes too fast.

Personally, I've NEVER hauled a travel-trailer. I observe from the safety of my vehicle. I've seen many trailers swaying on the road, and feel sorry for the driver keeping thier truck and trailer in their lane. It can't be easy.

Hopefully, no one was injured in the rollover.

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