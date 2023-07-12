This Canyon only Hours from Tri-Cities is Deeper than the Grand Canyon

This Canyon only Hours from Tri-Cities is Deeper than the Grand Canyon

The deepest gorge in North America, even deeper than the Grand Canyon is roughly 175 miles away from Tri-Cities which equates to a 3.5-hour drive. And, it’s worth the trip.

Hells Canyon is the deepest gorge in North America

In comparison, Hells Canyon, located on the border of Idaho and Oregon, is about 2000 feet deeper than Arizona’s Grand Canyon. And, it dwarfs the Empire State Building in New York. Hells Canyon reaches an impressive depth of 7,900 feet above sea level.

How was Hells Canyon formed?

Hells Canyon stretches approximately 125 miles beginning in Oxbow, Oregon to the Hells Canyon Dam in Idaho and although the Snake River has roared through the area for millions of years, the canyon wasn’t formed by the water. According to the US Forest Service, the canyon was formed by tectonic plate movement and lava flows – uplifting movement and erosion over millions and millions of years.

What is there to do in Hells Canyon?

Today Hells Canyon National Recreational Area is visited by thousands of people each year and is well-known for its stunning landscape, river rafting, hiking, jet boat tours, and fishing. You can learn more from the US Forest Service website.

