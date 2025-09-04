A popular brand of bagged salad is recalled due to potentially life-threatening concerns. If you have an allergy to sesame or soy, you may want to take notice. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company has recalled the following salad kits.

fda.gov-Taylor Farms fda.gov-Taylor Farms loading...

Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling the Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz. because it may contain undeclared sesame and soy allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Also Read: Urgent: Salmonella Cases in Washington Linked to Recalled Eggs

The individual packets of dressing and toppings supplied by Latitude 36 Foods and included in the kits "incorrectly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing rather than the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing."

Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kits Were Distributed to 25 States, Including WA

The salad kits were sent to distributors in AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WV.

The affected products feature codes starting with "TFRS" and a Best If Used By" date up to, and including September 4, 2025. The product code can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the bag.

Get our free mobile app

If you purchased the recalled salad kit, do NOT consume it. Throw it away. Refunds are available where the product was purchased. If you have questions, call 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm PT.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker