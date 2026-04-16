Surprise Snow Slams Snoqualmie Pass—Spring on Hold
We were warned about the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains.
Motorists traveling over the Cascades on Wednesday encountered extremely hazardous conditions, thus the popular pass was closed.
Snow Caused Multiple Semis to Get Stuck, Shutting Down Snoqualmie Pass
Washington State Patrol and WSDOT urge motorists to avoid travel, as I-90 was closed in both directions after multiple collisions. The closure was from just west of the summit at milepost 47 to Eason at milepost 71.
READ MORE: Traffic Alert: Expect Delays on SR 240 and Aaron Drive
According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, cold front gusty winds will continue into Thursday afternoon. The strongest peak gusts will be around 35-45 mph.
The cold front will usher in a colder air mass with below average lows forecast Thursday morning and Friday morning. Late-season freezing temperatures threaten Kittitas and Yakima Valleys, as well as climatologically prone areas in the foothills of the Northern Blues (50-70%). The coldest conditions are most likely Thursday.
Just when you thought it was safe to put the plants out, it's NOT. I thought winter was over. NOT.
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