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We were warned about the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains.

Motorists traveling over the Cascades on Wednesday encountered extremely hazardous conditions, thus the popular pass was closed.

Snow Caused Multiple Semis to Get Stuck, Shutting Down Snoqualmie Pass

Washington State Patrol and WSDOT urge motorists to avoid travel, as I-90 was closed in both directions after multiple collisions. The closure was from just west of the summit at milepost 47 to Eason at milepost 71.

READ MORE: Traffic Alert: Expect Delays on SR 240 and Aaron Drive

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, cold front gusty winds will continue into Thursday afternoon. The strongest peak gusts will be around 35-45 mph.

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The cold front will usher in a colder air mass with below average lows forecast Thursday morning and Friday morning. Late-season freezing temperatures threaten Kittitas and Yakima Valleys, as well as climatologically prone areas in the foothills of the Northern Blues (50-70%). The coldest conditions are most likely Thursday.

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Just when you thought it was safe to put the plants out, it's NOT. I thought winter was over. NOT.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF