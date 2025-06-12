A scam-free summer starts with you, by staying informed about the latest scam tactics. Never give your personal information to anyone you don't now. Keep your money safe.

How to Spot Common Scams

Scammers may pose as a financial institution to try to get access to YOUR account. Often, they use a a fake callerID that shows up as your bank. They inform you of a fraudulent transaction on your account. The scammer will have you make payments to stop the fraud and protect your account. The scammer may ask you for your personal info so that they can gain access to your account.

• NEVER Give Any Caller Any Personal Information.

Smishing is where scammers use email and/or text messaging to gain your personal information. I recently received a text from a financial institution, saying that a large deposit was made. They included a link to click on for details. The text urges you to click on the link where you're prompted to share payment details or other personal information. Don't do it.

How to Protect Yourself from Scammers

Verify phone calls. If you're not sure about the company or person calling, HANG UP.

Don't be pressured to pay with gift cards. Government agencies or banks will NEVER request payment in the form of a gift card. NEVER share the number on the back of a gift card with anyone you don't know.

Scammers will pressure you to pay, claiming they'll cut off your services or threaten legal action. Do NOT fall for this. They'll say your account is compromised. Stay strong. Do NOT give any personal information.

Never send money to anyone you haven't met face-to-face. Beware of online friends asking for money or, offer investment opportunities, including scenarios involving cryptocurrency.

If you believe you're the victim of a scam, learn how to create a personal recovery plan with the Better Business Bureau Scam Survival Toolkit.

