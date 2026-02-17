Canva Canva loading...

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is celebrating a milestone of achieving record-breaking passenger growth.

2025 Was the Busiest Year in Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) History

Due to increased air service, and continuing community support, Tri-Cities Airport saw 975,372 passengers traveling through PSC in 2025, making it the BUSIEST year in the airport's history. This is 25,000 more passengers compared to the previous year, when 949,110 travelers passed through.

Pasco's Airport Recently Added Non-stop Flights to PDX and SoCal

Allegiant Air is now offering non-stop flights between Pasco and Orange County. And, Alaska Airlines will provide non-stop flights between Pasco and Portland International Airport (PDX) starting in June.

Alaska Airlines also offers service to Hollywood Burbank Airport-BUR. This service began in October, 2025. The rising demand for flights to popular destinations is fueling the surge of passengers.

Tri-Cities Airport's Airline Partners Also Helped in Driving Passenger Growth

“This achievement reflects the strength of our community and the growing confidence our airline partners have in the Tri-Cities market,” said Buck Taft, Tri-Cities Airport Director. “Setting a passenger record for the third consecutive year is a testament to the momentum we’ve built together. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and are excited about what lies ahead.”

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is the largest airport in Southeastern WA, and the third largest air carrier in the state. The airport is serviced by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, and United Airlines.

