With a remarkable 110.8 million visitors flocking to Washington State in 2024, the question naturally arises: where are all these people going?

A recent analysis by CanadaSportsBetting, delving into TripAdvisor reviews, has unveiled the state's most frequently "overcrowded" attractions, offering a fascinating glimpse into the less serene side of popular destinations.

This data provides valuable insight for both visitors planning their trips and local authorities managing tourism flow.

The study meticulously sifted through reviews, tracking mentions of terms like "busy" and "overcrowded" to identify the most densely populated tourist spots. And the results might surprise you.

Topping the list, with over 1 in 10 reviews describing it as overcrowded, is Alki Beach in West Seattle.

This beloved urban oasis, despite its charm, appears to be feeling the pressure of its popularity.

Following closely, at number two, is the majestic Hoh Rain Forest on the Olympic Peninsula, where 9.32% of reviews highlighted significant crowds, perhaps challenging the desire for a tranquil nature escape.

Rounding out the top three is Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market, with just over 9% of reviews noting its bustling atmosphere.

Other familiar Seattle landmarks like Kerry Park, the Space Needle, Woodland Park Zoo, and the Seattle Aquarium also featured prominently in the top ten, alongside Snoqualmie Falls and Ruby Beach on the Olympic Peninsula.

Plan your trip in WA State with this information in mind.

While Washington State continues to draw immense crowds, understanding where these concentrations occur can help in strategizing for a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

For those of us who generally avoid crowds whenever possible, I have visited a number of these locations and still found them to be worth the visit.

