Moses Lake Police Track Pickup Truck, Arrest Yakima Shooting Suspect
The Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit assisted US Marshals and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office in apprehending a suspect wanted for a shooting.
FLOCK Camera Notification Leads to Suspect's Location
On Thursday, Moses Lake Police officers received a FLOCK camera notification of a pickup involved in a Yakima shooting. According to the Police Department:
Detectives responded and located the vehicle for the Marshals. The suspect, Isiah Sanchez, 25, fled the vehicle on foot but was quickly captured by USMS Deputies.
Read More: WSP Increases Enforcement as Drivers Ignore Work Zone Warnings
A Search of the Suspect Vehicle Turns Up Evidence
The suspect left a Glock pistol with a full-auto switch in the pickup. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives were able to recover the weapon as well as other incriminating evidence linking Sanchez to the shooting in Yakima.
Flock Cameras Record Vehicle Data, License Plates. Unique Features and Timestamp
According to Flock Safety, the cameras are automated license plate readers (ALPR) used by law enforcement. Police use the connected network to track vehicle movement and receive real-time alerts for stolen or flagged vehicles.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher