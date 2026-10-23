Moses Lake Police Arrest Two Suspects in Drive-By Shooting On Buell Drive
Detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested two male suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting on Thursday.
The Drive-By Shooting Took Place in the 1400 Block of Buell Drive
Moses Lake Police responded multiple reports of a drive-by shooting early Thursday. After investigation, detectives located the suspect vehicle on security camera.
Detectives linked the suspect vehicle to an earlier gang-related fight involving a gun at a local gas station.
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Detectives Were Able to Identify Several Subjects in the Surveillance Video
During investigation, search warrants were obtained for the suspects and the vehicle. At around 9 pm, the suspect vehicle was located in the 600 block of North Stratford Road.
Police served the warrants on the vehicle and its occupants. 21-year-old David Cantu and a 17-year old male were arrested for felony firearm possession charges. Two others in the vehicle were taken into custody for misdemeanor charges.
Unlawful Possession of Firearms Penalties RCW 9.41.040
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm First Degree in Washington is a Class B Felony and carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. Second Degree is a Class C Felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, and a $10,000 fine.
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Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda