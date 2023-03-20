Camping in the mountains is an experience all in itself – tent, campfire, wildlife, star gazing, and seclusion – it’s all amazing – for most people. However, if you’re not the roughing-it type and want all the luxuries of home along with the outdoor experience then staying at one of these incredible igloo-looking domes near Mount Baker in Washington State needs to go on your bucket list.

The domes at Oculis Lodge are truly amazing and give you a dual experience – luxury and nature combined. Each dome comes fully equipped with all the comforts of home and other amenities and experiences you won’t find at home. These include a designated space for exercising outdoors with heaters and a heated floor, workout equipment, a comfortable outdoor hammock, and a telescope to explore the night sky.

If you’re into star gazing you’ll absolutely love the 15-foot-wide skylight ceiling which gives you access to the constellations in the sky from a cozy bed. Each unit also comes with a six-person Jacuzzi, a sauna, a fire pit, a heated outdoor yoga area, high-speed internet and work space, a washer and dryer, and a fully equipped kitchen.

For those who like outdoor sports you’ll find a plethora of winter sports activities near by including snow skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, river rafting, and mountain biking. Oculis Lodge is the perfect luxury getaway any time of year. Learn more about these awe-inspiring domes in the Washington Cascades near Mount Baker here.

