Photo by Mario Mendez on Unsplash purple and blue christmas tree with string lights during night time

The countdown to Christmastown is on! Leavenworth NOW tops the list as America's coziest festive destination.

The Lights Are on Everyday From Thanksgiving Through the End of February

Every winter, the town of Leavenworth glows bright with over half a million lights from 6 am to 11 pm daily between Thanksgiving and the end of February.

Read More: Black Friday Trout Stocking Brings Early Christmas to WA Anglers

According to ACE.com, Leavenworth recorded the highest average Christmas Day snowfall of 19.21 inches. The site analyzed more than 30 cities and towns across the nation known for their festive charm.

“Over 120 million Americans travel over 50 miles away from home at Christmas, with many going to visit family and friends, and others taking a vacation to enjoy a snowy break in a festive location during the run-up to, or on the Christmas Holiday. From winter weather to options on where to stay, these locations offer Americans a great location for festive fun.”

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Plan to Visit Leavenworth This Season? Plan for Snow...

Patti Banner Patti Banner

Personally, I love the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth. Last year, during Thanksgiving, HEAVY snow blanketed the area, and we were snowed in! However, the next day was all about visiting Leavenworth Adventure Park. I highly recommend it!

Patti Banner Patti Banner

5 Magical Winter Towns to Explore in Washington and Oregon That Aren't Leavenworth We love Leavenworth Washington but here are 5 more magical winter towns worth exploring in Washington and Oregon. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals