Kennewick Police Officers, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, arrested a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old male.

Detectives have been actively working the investigation and following leads since the December 3rd murder of the juvenile. The victim was shot in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

Investigators Developed Probable Cause to Arrest a 15-Year-Old West Richland Boy

A warrant was issued for the suspect for Murder in the 1st Degree. On Tuesday, Kennewick Police Detectives, working with the FBI, tracked the 15-year old to a residence in Union Gap. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Yesterday evening, KPD detectives, with assistance from the FBI, were able to track the suspect to a residence in Union Gap. With the assistance of the Union Gap Police Department, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and Yakima Valley Crisis Response Unit, our Major Crimes detectives and Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) served two search warrants in Yakima County related to this case.

The 15-year old murder suspect was transported to Kennewick and booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

A second suspect in an unrelated case was also arrested at the Union Gap residence. 20-year-old Andres Medina-Garcia, was wanted for the Hubby's Pizza and The Hub burglaries. Medina-Garcia was booked into the Yakima County Jail.

