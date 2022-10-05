Just Found Out My Kennewick Grocery Store Is Closing For Good

I am sad after finding out today that I will have to find another place to buy my groceries in Kennewick because the one I shop at is closing for good soon.

The Kennewick Safeway located at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in the Kennewick Plaza is closing soon permanently according to multiple news reports. I have been shopping at this store for almost 20 years now. That location has been around for over 40 years, but will soon come to an end.

When is the closing going to happen? The last day the store will be open is November 1st according to the store management. If you don't know, Albertsons and Safeway have merged, and the Albertsons located on 5204 W Clearwater Avenue is being converted to a Safeway. The finish date for that project is supposed to be also in early November according to reports.

