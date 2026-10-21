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Washington State Patrol has a warning for motorists..."SLOW IT DOWN" when driving through construction zones.

Troopers were patrolling Interstate 82 at milepost 130 near the Umatilla border and observed several aggressive drivers Wednesday morning.

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Speeding Fines Are Automatically Doubled in Construction Zones

According to RCW 46.61.527, drivers must obey posted speed limits. WSP and WSDOT are out enforcing work zone speed limits using automated speed cameras. They'll issue $125 fines for a first time offense and $248 for repeat violations.

Every captured infraction is verified by a WSP trooper before the notice is mailed, within 30 days.

Work zone camera infractions are treated as non-moving violations. They do NOT add points to your driving record.

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When traveling in a construction work zone, obey all black-on-orange warning signs and reduced speed indicators. You MUST drive at or below the posted temporary speed limit.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll