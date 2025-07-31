The Washington State Department of Health is hoping to save lives by providing a new online tool to gain access to FREE overdose reversal medication.

The Naloxone Finder is NOW Available on the DOH Website

The new online tool will help residents quickly locate FREE naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. According to the Washington Department of Health, more than 3,100 people i the state died from drug overdoses in 2024.

Naloxone is also known by the brand name NARCAN®

Naloxone is a medication that quickly blocks the effects of the drug, and restores normal breathing to patients, often within minutes. This includes overdoses involving the drug fentanyl.

Naloxone Does NOT Need to Be Administered by a Professional

• Naloxone is easy to use and is available as an injection or nasal spray.

• No special training is needed, anyone can give naloxone.

• Naxolone is safe to use even when there’s no overdose, and can be given all ages, including children and pets.

“We’re grateful to the community and public organizations across the state that continue to offer free naloxone and help keep this resource up to date,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, State Health Officer. “The Naloxone Finder is especially valuable to those who should carry it: people who use opioids and those they interact with, including their friends, family, and loved ones.”

Naloxone is available without a prescription at pharmacies and major retailers across Washington. FREE supplies are limited and intended to be used for those without other access.

The Naloxone Finder provides information, instructions, and other helpful resources.

DOH also offers online prevention campaigns to raise awareness and educate the public on staying safe.

