A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals

Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.

The Spaceship, Brush Prairie, Washington

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb loading...

How fun is this? This 726-square-foot 1960s-themed spaceship landed on a 5-acre parcel in Brush Prairie, Washington. If you’re looking for a themed role-play weekend away with your significant other, put your Star Trek suits on and get ready for some space exploration in the forest, or better yet, plan that perfect birthday party for your son or daughter. As one reviewer put it, “…we stayed for our 11-year-old Sons birthday and he LOVED it. Let’s be honest here, so did the rest of the family. Just so many details and so many Aliens, I think my Son counted 52!!! We arrived after dark, which really added to the experience with all the LED lighting inside and out, it was really spectacular!...”

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb The Spaceship at night loading...

Gnome Sweet Gnome, Orcas Island, Washington.

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb loading...

Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family experience, the Gnome House will do the trick. First, it’s on beautiful Orcas Island, second, it sits in a private setting on 140 acres, and third, it is absolutely stunning. This place is like a fairytale with incredibly detailed woodworking, a spiral staircase, a romantic loft with a sleigh bed, hot tub, fire pit and so much more.

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb Gnome House loading...

Landlocked Yacht, Port Townsend, Washington

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb loading...

If you’ve always wanted to sleep on a yacht but don’t have the stomach or sea legs for it, this cozy 40’ 1938 yacht will simulate being on the water without the motion. As the profile says, “She sits high and dry in her own meadow far away from the maddening crowd…”. This lady of the lake is nestled in the forest for a peaceful and calm experience. Beautiful mahogany woodwork and a feeling of open-air - literally - as it has an outdoor shower. Review: “…this was a delightful stay, the most creative Airbnb we’ve rented. Well stocked galley, comfy beds. Fun atmosphere-certainly helped fulfill a childhood dream of living in a boat...”

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb loading...

The Hobbit House, Bainbridge Island, Washington

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb - Hobbit House loading...

Lord of the Rings fans will find everything they need to enjoy a night underground in this hobbit-style vacation rental. Bilbo Baggins himself would sign off on this gem on Bainbridge Island. It’s cozy and fun, but keep in mind, since it is underground there is no plumbing so the owner has provided a clean portable restroom. This little Hobbit House is best for two adults. Review: “We stayed here for one night and I feel for the most part that’s all that was needed. We weren’t going to stay overnight in Bainbridge but then came across this and we had to have the experience of staying in a hobbit house! My husband loves LOTR so I’m glad we found this little gem…”

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb - Hobbit House loading...

Dome Sweet Dome, Bend, Oregon

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb The Dome loading...

This Geodesic Dome home was recently remodeled and is perfectly situated on a hill in Bend, Oregon. This place has a cabin feel and is perfect for two to four guests. Young children and pets are not recommended. If you like to hike, trails are nearby and all the fun of the city of Bend is just minutes away. You’ll love the feel and design of this incredible dome. A recent reviewer wrote, “Loved our stay at the Dome! The upstairs living area was a great place to hang out and enjoy a movie by the fireplace. We enjoyed morning coffee on the deck. The neighborhood was quiet and less than a 10 min drive to downtown and the Old Mill District…”.

Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb The Dome loading...

Check Out This Breaktaking Romantic Hood Canal Vacation Rental This Hood Canal hideaway has been recently remodeled and sits in the woods perched on the shores of Hood Canal near Seabeck, Washington.