Homeless Camp Suddenly Appears on Seattle HS Tennis Courts

Officials say the problem has been temporarily rectified but unless a real solution to the problem is found the encampment could be back soon.

Homeless Camp Suddenly Built on the Tennis Courts of Seattle High School

A large group of tents creating a homeless encampment suddenly appeared on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, inside the tennis courts of Garfield High School in Seattle. The migrant camp in less than 24 hours filled the area with tents, tables, and multiple items brought by the many hoping to stay at the tennis courts. The homeless group had been staying at a nearby Quality Inn in Kent, Washington for the last few months. After the city was alerted to the homeless encampment, Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth posted on X that the city was mobilizing. "Our office is aware of the migrant asylum seekers who have set up an encampment at the Garfield Tennis Courts. We are working with the Mayor’s office, King County, and service providers to address this situation immediately."

A Temporary Solution has Been Found and Confirmed

Around 6 hours later, the city found an un-named donor to take care of the cost for the group to stay at the Quality Inn in Kent for another 11 days. The camp was immediately torn down as the group was moved back to the hotel in Kent. The General Manager of the Quality Inn in Kent confirmed that the group had been paid for by a donor, and also confirmed the donation would only cover the next 11 days. One of the refugees said they wanted to have a meeting with the Mayor of Kent to discuss the group's options after the 11 days have passed according to KOMO News. Hopefully, the group can find a solution soon otherwise they might find themselves back at the tennis courts of Garfield High School, and I do not think anyone wants that to happen.

