Haunted Straw Maze in Othello

Do you dare? If you love October and all the scary stuff and haunted attractions it is filled with, we have something fun for you! The Othello Rodeo Association is holding their Haunted Straw Maze throughout October, (each weekend) and it all kicks off this weekend, starting October 7th and 8th. You will enjoy scary movies while you wait and they will have refreshments with the purchase of admission. There will be non-spooky times between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. and the haunted scare times will be from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The entire family can enjoy the festivities, even the faint of heart!

Tickets are only $10 per person and children under six are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Halloween Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images loading...

They will be open on October 7th and 8th, 14th and 15th, 21st and 22nd, 28th and 29th, and Halloween night. Never been before? It's easy to find, just head north on HWY 17, turn left on Bench, and follow the signs to the Othello Rodeo Grounds for their Othello Straw Maze (340 S 7th Ave, Othello, WA).

For more information, or if you would like to join their spooky team you can follow them on the Othello Straw Maze Facebook page.

We would love to see your pictures and hear your stories! You can share your pictures and stories with us on the KORD Facebook page. Have fun... if you dare!

Greg delange Greg Delange loading...