Harrah Man Arrested in October Fatal Stabbing

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in October in White Swan as the county is dealing with a record amount of homicides.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jerid Joe Winters of Harrah made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court this week where his bail was set at $500,000. He was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder warrant for the October 7 stabbing death of 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill.

Deputies were called to White Swan on October 7

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Second Street in White Swan on October 7. When they arrived they found hill dead from stab wounds.

Witnesses helped authorities at the scene saying the two men were in a fight over stolen property. It's the latest arrest in a string of homicides in Yakima County so far this year. 36 murders have been reported in the county this year the most the county has seen since 1980.

A record amount of murders and the year isn't yet over

The last time the county has been this busy with murder investigations was back in 2018 when 35 homicides were reported. That record 35 homicides was also the number in 2020. But the record has been broken this year with 36 and the year isn't over yet. County officials are hoping to lower in the numbers in the future with the creation of a regional crime lab to be located in a Yakima County Sheriff's Office substation in Zillah. 13 different law enforcement agencies in the county are involved in funding the center. However the city of Yakima has decided against supporting the lab.

It's been a busy year in the city of Yakima as well with 14 homicides reported this year.

