Great White and Slaughter Converge at Legends Casino on March 10th

97 Rock welcomes Great White and Slaughter to Legends Casino and Hotel Friday, March 10th at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com – download the 97 Rock mobile app and listen for your chance to win.

Great White and Slaughter have been rocking since the late 80s and continue to fill venues and entertain audiences around the country and the world.

Their busy tour schedule proves they’re two of the most popular metal bands to ever hit the rock and roll scene with outrageous stage antics, presentations, and a sound of their own.

