Great Shakeout Earth Quake Drill

Are you ready for the Great Washington Shakeout?

This Thursday (October 19th, 2023), at 10:19 AM, the Emergency Alert System in Washington State will be used to announce the test for the Great Shakeout earthquake drill.

Over 41,000 people in schools, businesses, and emergency services in the Tri-Cities have registered to take part in the Great Shake Out drill.

You can sign up for the Great Shake Earthquake Drill here.