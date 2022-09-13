Free Richland Library Event Thursday Features Astronaut Kayla Barron

Richland Native And Astronaut Kayla Barron Will Speak At Richland Library

Few people know what it likes to have been in space much less lived in space for an extended period. One Richland High School graduate has been there and now she wants to share her experience of flying to the stars.



Richland's own Kayla Barron is getting set to speak this Thursday at the Richland Public Library and the best part is the experience is free on a first come first serve basis.

The event will be held this Thursday, September 15th at 7 PM at the Richland Public Library.

Here are details from the official press release from the City of Richland:

As part of the Community Lecture Series offered through the CBC Arts Center, Richland High School graduate and NASA Astronaut, Kayla Barron will speak at the Richland Public Library at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Admission is free. Space is limited and attendees will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

As we anticipate considerable interest in this lecture, participants can also attend via Zoom by going to https://cityofrichlandwa.zoom.us/j/81171571297 with meeting ID 811 7157 1297 or via telephone by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-206-337-9723.

Kayla was a member of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission and recently returned from the International Space Station after spending 177 days in orbit.

This program is hosted by Jim Kelly of the Pasco Aviation Museum, Columbia Basin College Arts Center, and the Richland Public Library. Mr. Kelly states, “We are thrilled to host Kayla Barron as she makes a guest appearance back in her hometown of Richland, WA. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet her and learn more about her experiences as a NASA Astronaut.”

Our own Patti Banner got to spend time with Barron and you can read about that experience and interview here.

Kayla Barron was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. She reported for duty in August 2017. The Washington native graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering.

A Gates Cambridge Scholar, Barron earned a master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge. As a Submarine Warfare Officer, Barron was a member of the first class of women commissioned into the submarine community.

She served as a member of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station, which launched on November 10, 2021. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts safely splashed down on Friday, May 6, 2022, completing the agency’s third long-duration commercial crew mission to the International Space Station.

It's going to be an awesome event on Thursday, make sure you get there early for this unique experience.

More information can be found at https://www.cbcartscenter.com/lectures/.

