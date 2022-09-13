Southridge HS Student Arrested for Having a Firearm On Campus

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old Junior at Southridge High School Tuesday morning for possession of a firearm. Authorities say this happened when another student there tipped off authorities to the boy. Southridge's Student Resource Officer immediately identified and isolated the student. During this contact, the student was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Benton-Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on firearms related charges.

What Did The Student Intend to Do?

There was no apparent threat of harm initiated by the student and no critical incident at the time. Due to the circumstances and timing surrounding the event, school officials did not activate a school lockdown. In a statement, the Kennewick Police Department says they are thankful to the student who provided the initial report and call it a great example of “If you see something, say something”. They say without the courage of this student, this situation may not have been resolved so quickly and without harm.