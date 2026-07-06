(The Center Square) - Kennewick School Board President Gabe Galbraith and one of his campaign staffers have been named in an investigation as police said they coordinated efforts to "monitor, photograph and deceive" Galbraith's political opponent in the 8th District Senate race.

As reported by The Center Square, Trevor Delorme, 21, of Kennewick, appeared in court last week on stalking charges after he was caught outside a home owned by Pasco Senator Nikki Torres. He was reportedly sitting in a vehicle for hours, videotaping or taking photos from his phone.

Torres’s adult daughter and six-year-old granddaughter live in the home.

Torres’ daughter called police on April 30 after noticing the man parked outside the house.

After his initial court appearance last month, Delorme told the Tri City Herald he was trying to verify if Torres was living in the home.

The incident centers around Torres' relocation to the 8th Legislative District so she could run for another term after being gerrymandered out of the 15th Legislative District.

A Pasco Police Department case report provided to The Center Square indicates Galbraith “coordinated and directed operations” involving Delorme's recording, and his staffer Benson Beehan “assisted in coordinating operations” as part of the open criminal investigation into claims of harassment and stalking.

The stated objective of the surveillance was to “document the target, Senator Nikki Torres, 'living in a 1.3-million-dollar mansion' to use as 'ammo' for a lawsuit or to launch a 'defamation campaign,'” according to the police report.

After Delorme was arrested, police said Beehan sent a text message stating:

“Do not mention anything related to the campaign, Gabe or myself if u can.” The report indicates Beehan later changed the setting on his phone messages to delete after 30 seconds.

Multiple audio recording recovered from Delorme's phone "reveal a coordinated effort between Trevor Delorme and Benson Beehan targeting Senator Nikki Torres," and Beehan discussing "ongoing plans" with Galbraith, according to the report.

The police report also indicates that Galbraith "funded the operation" by providing $80 for gas to Delorme.

Torres has resided in Pasco for 47 years. She’s represented the 15th Legislative District for three years in the Washington Legislature. After a redistricting battle in federal court changed boundaries, Torres was drawn out of the district.

She moved to a home on Road 64 in February to be within the 8th Legislative District, where she is currently seeking the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Matt Boehnke, who is running for Congress.

“We really should be running a campaign based on merits and what we’re going to do for our community,” said Torres in an interview with The Center Square. “And if my opponent thinks that attacks like this and coming after my family are going to break me, it is not. I’m going to fight back.”

State GOP Chairman Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, told The Center Square the state party has not endorsed either candidate, seeing qualities in both leading up to the Aug. 4 primary.

Walsh sent The Center Square a follow up statement on Monday upon news that Galbraith and a staffer are named in the investigation.

“Stalking is bad. It’s a crime. Local law enforcement is still investigating this situation, so facts are still emerging. Speaking generally, it’s possible to confirm someone’s legal residence without engaging in illegal activity.”

Galbraith did not respond to requests for an interview about the ongoing investigation.

Torres told The Center Square Galbraith should “resign and withdraw."

Washington’s primary will be held Aug. 4, when candidate fields will be narrowed to the top two vote getters regardless of party.