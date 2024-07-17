Local Heroes: Kennewick Firefighters Extinguish Blaze, Save Lives

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 5:30 pm, the Benton and Franklin County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center (SECOMM) dispatched crews from the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) to 813 S. Everett St. for a reported residential structure fire. Nearby residents reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house. Units from Benton County Fire District #1, Kennewick Police Department, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, and Pasco Fire Department also responded.

KFD

The first KFD unit arrived just over two minutes later and found heavy fire activity on the back patio, which had melted exterior windows and extended into the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the patio first and then entered the home to search for any occupants, finding no one inside. The fire was fully extinguished within 17 minutes of their arrival.

Benton PUD

Benton PUD de-energized the property to ensure safety for firefighters to overhaul the site. Firefighters removed portions of drywall and ceiling to check for hidden fire extensions. Fortunately, no occupants, pets, or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

American Red Cross

The Central and Southeastern Washington chapter of the American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the home's occupants as the building was deemed uninhabitable. The Kennewick Fire Department and the American Red Cross recommend the following safety measures after a fire:

Do not bypass colored tape marking damaged areas unless local authorities say it is safe. Adhere to instructions regarding color-coded signs placed by building inspectors. Leave children with a relative or friend during the first home inspection post-fire due to potential safety hazards and emotional distress.

