Hiking Horror: 160-Pound Great Pyrenees Rescued After Paw Injury on Saddle Mountain

This weekend, rescuers came to the aid of a 160-pound Great Pyrenees who injured its paw on a hike at Saddle Mountain in Oregon. The rescue on July 12 occurred when the dog, hiking with its owners, suddenly refused to continue walking. As an owner of a Great Pyrenees/Newfoundland, I can truly say sometimes those dogs just do what they want. Maybe they are hot, tired, or they just are bored with what you are doing, so they try to do something else. But this time, this big guy stopped due to his injured, raw, and cut paws caused by welded wire fencing on the trail.

A Great Pyrenees is carried down Saddle Mountain on a stretcher after injuring its paws.

The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District (RFPD) shared in a Facebook post on July 14 that the wire fencing, which provides traction and stability, led to the dog's injuries. The fire department, along with help from the Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, and Seaside Fire and Rescue, carried the dog down the mountain on a stretcher.

Trail

Not Very Dog-Friendly

Photos shared by the Cannon Beach RFPD show the rescuers carrying the dog and a close-up of the wires that caused the injuries. The agency noted that while the trail allows leashed dogs, it is not very dog-friendly, citing previous incidents of dogs needing assistance due to dehydration or injured paws.

Dog Booties

The fire department recommended dog booties for this trail and suggested that pet owners gradually expose their pets to rough surfaces to build strength. The state park website advises pet owners to keep dogs leashed and consider bringing dog boots for the hike. Saddle Mountain, the tallest mountain in Clatsop County, has a steep and difficult main trail with a 1,634-foot elevation rise and a rocky surface.