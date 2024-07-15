Exciting News: Sockeye Salmon Season Opens At Lake Wenatchee!

Anglers, mark your calendars: Sockeye fishing opens on July 22 for Lake Wenatchee. Like every lake, stream, and body of water in this state, it comes with strict rules and guidelines. This is here to help make things a little easier to understand.

Effective Dates:

One hour before official sunrise on July 22, 2024, to one hour after official sunset on August 31, 2024.

Species Affected:

Sockeye salmon

Location:

Lake Wenatchee, Chelan County (Catch record card area code 670)

Rules:

Daily Limit: 4 sockeye

Minimum Size: 12 inches

Release: All bull trout, steelhead, and Chinook salmon must be released unharmed and without removing them from the water.

Gear Rules: Up to three single barbless hooks per line, no bait or scent allowed, knotless nets required.

Two-Pole Fishing: Allowed with a valid two-pole endorsement.

Night Closure: In effect.

Reason for Action:

Based on current sockeye passage analysis at Tumwater Dam and mainstem Columbia River Dams, WDFW projects a surplus of harvestable sockeye destined for Lake Wenatchee, well above the natural spawning escapement goal of 23,000 fish.

Additional Information:

During the sockeye fishery, Lake Wenatchee State Park will expand park hours from 4 a.m. until dusk. Only registered campers are allowed in the park between dusk and 4 a.m.

The fishery will be monitored closely and may close on short notice depending upon angler participation and harvest rates. Anglers are advised to check WDFW's emergency rules webpage routinely for updates.

For rule change notifications, anglers can sign up for the agency rule email alerts.

Contact Information:

Region 2, Ephrata office: 509-754-4624

Good luck and happy fishing, For all rules and restrictions, go → here.