Famous Restaurant Debuts Brand New Look With Pasco Grand Opening

A well known restaurant with locations throughout the area is having a Grand Opening for their newest Tri-Cities location on April 12th. This Grand Opening isn't just your run of the mill opening...this will also debut a brand new look for the venerable eatery.

Who Is Opening and Where in Pasco?

Panda Express' latest location is at 1525 W. Court St. in Pasco. This restaurant will also debut Panda's brand new look.

It's called 'Panda Home' and it features design elements inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and traditions with modern motifs that tells the unique story of the 41 year old franchise. Members of the Pasco Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the 9 am ribbon cutting this Friday April 12th.

It was also revealed that the outside of the restaurant isn't the only change customers will notice:

The updated store design creates efficiencies for operators and diners to accommodate the increased demand for online ordering and drive-thru channels.

So the outside looks different, the operation is designed to run smoother, that begs the question...

Is Panda Express Changing The Food Too?

The answer to that question is an emphatic no. The food, and all of your Panda Express favorites will be just as you expect. Original Orange Chicken, Beef and Broccoli, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, and Honey Walnut Shrimp will be hot, ready and waiting. Those favorites will be joined by the return of Firecracker Shrimp.

There's One More Thing Planned For The Grand Opening

The first 88 people at this Friday's Grand Opening at 1525 W Court. St in Pasco will receive a special gift from Panda Express. Store Hours will be Sunday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (with drive-thru open until 10:30 p.m.); and Friday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (with drive-thru open until 11 p.m.).