Nearly 5 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Have Been Recalled [LIST]
CONSUMER ALERT:
Nearly five million bottles (4,900,000) of nine (9) brands of the Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner have been recalled by the manufacturing company, Colgate-Palmolive Company. The U.S. Consumer Protection Agency says that the risk of bacterial contamination from the existing bottles of Fabuloso is minimal if you are in generally good health, but if you already have a host of health issues, then you're putting your personal health at risk by keeping that bottle of Fabuloso. You can either get a refund or get a coupon for a replacement bottle of Fabuloso. (See a list of the 9 recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products below.)
"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment." - Colgate-Palmolive Company
WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE ONE OF THE MILLIONS OF RECALLED BOTTLES OF FABULOSO?
If you look in your cabinets and discover that you have bought one of the recalled bottles of Fabuloso, you can click here and fill out the Colgate-Palmolive Company's direct online form to get a refund or a coupon for a replacement bottle.
HERE ARE THE 9 RECALLED FABULOSO PRODUCTS
1 . Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl oz
2 . Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender Scent, 22 fl oz
3 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lemon Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz
4 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz
5 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz
6 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 fl oz
7 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 fl oz
8 . Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 Gallon
9 . Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 Gallon
