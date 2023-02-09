Nearly 5 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Have Been Recalled [LIST]

Nearly 5 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Have Been Recalled [LIST]

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov/Canva

CONSUMER ALERT:

Nearly five million bottles (4,900,000) of nine (9) brands of the Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner have been recalled by the manufacturing company, Colgate-Palmolive Company. The U.S. Consumer Protection Agency says that the risk of bacterial contamination from the existing bottles of Fabuloso is minimal if you are in generally good health, but if you already have a host of health issues, then you're putting your personal health at risk by keeping that bottle of Fabuloso. You can either get a refund or get a coupon for a replacement bottle of Fabuloso. (See a list of the 9 recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products below.)

via GIPHY

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment." - Colgate-Palmolive Company

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE ONE OF THE MILLIONS OF RECALLED BOTTLES OF FABULOSO?

If you look in your cabinets and discover that you have bought one of the recalled bottles of Fabuloso, you can click here and fill out the Colgate-Palmolive Company's direct online form to get a refund or a coupon for a replacement bottle.

Get our free mobile app

HERE ARE THE 9 RECALLED FABULOSO PRODUCTS

1 . Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

2 . Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender Scent, 22 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

3 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lemon Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...
Get our free mobile app

4 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

5 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

6 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

7 . Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 fl oz

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

8 . Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 Gallon

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

9 . Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 Gallon

Colgate-Palmolive Company via cpsc.gov
loading...

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

READ NEXT: Discover Tacoma’s Hidden Gem Vietnamese BBQ Restaurant

 

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 
Filed Under: cleaning, colgate, consumer, Consumer Product Safety Commission, cpsc, fabuloso, government, palmolive, products, recall, reesha
Categories: Breaking News, Local News, National News, Oregon News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA