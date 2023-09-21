DUI Offender in Richland Tears Through Residential Properties
Neighbors along a residential road in Richland are cleaning up damage left by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday night.
Police say the driver’s pickup truck left the roadway and tore through three properties in the 700 block of Symons Street.
Responding officers located the disabled vehicle and spotted the suspected driver walking away.
He was arrested and booked into jail on DUI and hit and run charges.
Get our free mobile app
Cat Crashes Though Ceiling In Radio Station
See the evidence found by cameras and in the lobby. Do you think it's a cat?