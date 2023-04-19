Driver Sentenced to Four Months for Involvement in Gang-Related Shooting in East Wenatchee
The driver who was involved in a gang-related shooting in East Wenatchee in 2021 will be serving four months under house arrest.
On April 10, 21-year-old Tayler Nichole Grace Henderson pled guilty to being an accomplice to third-degree assault after she was initially charged with rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.
In June of 2021, six suspects were arrested for shooting into an SUV and injuring the leg of a 24-year-old man on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave in East Wenatchee.
Suspects include Jorge Reyes, Armando Valdez Godina, Juan Arturo Bolaños, Justino Omar Brito, and Gustavo Piña Gaona.
Henderson was driving the SUV during the incident, who was dating Brito at the time.
Henderson was sentenced to four months under home electronic monitoring.
The following suspects involved in this case have also been arrested:
- On Sep. 8, 2022, 26-year-old Jorge Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was sentenced to 43 months.
- On Oct. 24, 2022, 29-year-old Juan Arturo Bolaños pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with conspiracy and was sentenced to roughly 10 months.
- On Oct. 27, 2022, 37-year-old Armando Valdez Godina pleaded guilty to criminal gang intimidation, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault and was sentenced to 22 months.
- On Jan. 24, 2023, 21-year-old Gustavo Piña Gaona pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, criminal gang intimidation, and rendering criminal assistance to Class B and Class C felonies. He was sentenced to six months on Friday.
- On Jan. 25, 2023, 25-year-old Justino Omar Brito pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery using force, criminal gang intimidation, and attempting to render criminal assistance to a Class A felony.
- Feb. 2, 2023, Angel Eduardo Montes pleaded guilty to complicity to second-degree robbery, complicity to third-degree assault, criminal gang intimidation, and attempts to render criminal assistance in the first-degree to a Class A felony.