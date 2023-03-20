Driver Bolts After Downing Grant County Power Pole–Outages

Car loses bout with Grant County power pole (GCSO) Car loses bout with Grant County power pole (GCSO) loading...

It is not known how many customers east of Quincy are without power.

Early Monday morning crash takes down power

Around 7 AM Monday, March 20th, the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to an area near the intersection of Adams Road North and Road 9-Northwest which is about two miles east of Quincy, in Grant County.

They responded to a report of a car slamming into a Grant County PUD power pole. When Deputies arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Grant County PUD was working to restore power, no word on the current status.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO did report, however, the Deputy investigating the crash has had contact with the driver. No other details have been released yet.