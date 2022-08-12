DOE Secretary Visits Hanford

(Richland, WA) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited the Hanford Site and took a tour of several facilities, including the B Reactor, as she touted the site's efforts at advancing clean energy. During a news conference with reporters, she admitted the Hanford mission will need more money and that she was hopeful the necessary funds could be found. This is Day Three of Granholm's visit to Washington, as she paid a visit to the PNNL facility on Thursday. She also paid a visit to the Cedar Falls Dam in North Central Washington earlier in the week.