Hanford Site: Land Available for Clean Energy Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) seeks organizations interested in leasing land at the Hanford Site.

As part of the department's Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative, the DOE has launched the first Request for Information (RFI) in hopes of bolstering utility scale carbon pollution free electricity projects.

“As the leading federal agency on clean energy research, development, deployment, and demonstration, DOE has both a unique opportunity and a clear responsibility to lead by example and identify creative solutions to achieve the President’s mandate,” said Ike White, Senior Advisor for Environmental Management.

The DOE has identified 19,000 acres of land at the Hanford site for industrial activities such as carbon pollution-free electricity generation (CFE) and storage. Potential CFE projects include solar, wind, and nuclear projects.

DOE may decide to lease part or all the available land for CFE, or award leases to one or multiple entities for CFE.

A Cleanup to Clean Energy Information Day will be held at Washington State University- Tri-Cities in Richland on September 22. Attendees will learn about information specific to Hanford and opportunities for partnership. Registration and agenda are available here.

Additional information about the Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative can be found here.

