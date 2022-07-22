Deadly Accident on Hwy 14

(Plymouth, WA) -- One is dead, two are badly injured after a crash on State Highway 14 near Plymouth Friday morning. State Patrol says the wreck went down around 4:30am about a mile west of where the highway meets the 82 Freeway. When police arrived, they found someone dead at the scene, with the two injured there as well. Both of those victims were rushed to the hospital. Highway 14 was closed for about 3 hours while authorities investigated the crash. They have since reopened the road. No cause on the crash yet.

