Washington State OSPI May Soon Be Taking The Witness Stand

That saying could apply more than once in this particular situation. It's a subplot under the larger plot that has been an ongoing situation in Washington State high school sports for the better part of the last two years. It is entirely possible this subplot could overshadow the main.

Not long after taking office on January 20th of this year, president Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the participation of biological boys in girls sports. That put Washington State (and a number of other states) on notice with regard to allowing the practice to continue. The order came with the threat of funds being withheld for states that violated the order.

"Between a Boulder and A Hard Place"

On the next to last day of February the Tumwater School Board planned to vote on a resolution regarding amendments proposed to the WIAA involving boys in girl's sports. At that meeting, director Jill Adams (who abstained from voting) said the district was between "a boulder and a hard place" regarding biological boys competing against girls.

The ensuing vote was 3-1 in favor of supporting those resolutions. One of those votes in favor was cast by School Board President Darby Kaikkonen, who also happened to be employed as the Director for Student Information with OSPI.

Wait A Minute...Isn't That A Conflict of Interest?

If you're referring to being an OSPI employee and being elected to a school board, it may seem like it, but it isn't. If it was, Ms. Kaikkonen would've been told to choose between the two. The only conflict seems to have been with her boss, OSPI Chris Reydal.

Less than 10 days after the Tumwater school board vote (March 6th) Darcy Kaikkonen was placed on administrative leave by OSPI. Less than two weeks after that (March 19th) she was informed of her termination from OSPI. On June 3rd, Darcy Kaikkonen answered back.

A lawsuit was filed on her behalf against Chris Reykdal alleging wrongful termination and a violation of her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, along with violations of state laws. In her suit, filed in federal court, Darcy Kaikkonen claims the action was taken against her specifically for her vote at the February 27th school board meeting. She is requesting a trial in front of a jury of her peers and is seeking appropriate compensation as a result of her termination.