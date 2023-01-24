Shocking: CWU College Student Found Dead on Ellensburg Campus

Investigation of a student found dead on a college campus continues in Ellensburg.

The male Central Washington University student was found dead in their dorm room on Saturday night.

At first, it was believed the student died of natural causes. Students received an email from President James Wohlpart regarding the death of a student on campus.

An autopsy to officially determine the cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday and will be conducted by the Kittitas County Coroner's Office.

