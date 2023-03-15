Canadian Company to Open ‘Meatless’ Meat Factory in WA State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Meatless meat has been met with mixed results across the US, some efforts to produce meatless burgers, nuggets, etc have worked, and some have not.

Canadian firm to open meatless meat factory north of Seattle

The No Meat Factory is based out of Coldstream B.C. and plans to occupy a facility closed by Twin City Foods six years ago in tiny Stanwood, a town of just over 6,000 people about 50 miles north of Seattle.

According to the WA State Department of Commerce:

"The Department of Commerce announced that No Meat Factory (NMF), a Canadian manufacturer of plant-based meat alternative products, will open a new production facility in Stanwood, Washington. The new plant will reopen a facility closed by Twin City Foods in 2017."

The vegetable plant shifted the 85 jobs to Pasco and Ellensburg, as well as the equipment. The company, however, did keep its corporate headquarters there.

The meatless meat plant will employ at least 100 workers, and according to the DOC:

"The Canadian firm launched its first production line in 2021 and opened a Surrey B.C. plant in 2022 to accommodate increasing product demand. The company also operates an innovation center in Surrey focused on new product development."

The DOC says a $200K state economic grant to Snohomish County will help with engineering and other infrastructure needs to accommodate the Canadian facility.

Get our free mobile app

State officials say the plant is expected to go online by late 2023. No word if its products will be available in WA grocery stores, and if so, which ones.