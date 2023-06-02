Burglary Couple Chased From Scene by Homeowner in Kennewick

Area of burglary (KPD) Area of burglary (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police have apprehended one of two burglary suspects from an incident Thursday night.

Man caught, a woman escapes

A homeowner who lives in the 2000 block of West 4th Ave. returned home to find a man and a woman inside their house, rummaging through their belongings.

The homeowner chased them out of the house and down the street, thanks to quick response from officers, one of the suspects was quickly located and captured. Gorge Rodriguez was spotted a few blocks away, and caught after a short chase.

Police were also able to recover a stolen vehicle that they said the suspect has been associated with.

However, his female accomplice was able to get away. Anyone who may have information about this incident, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.