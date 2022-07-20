Body-Cam Footage of ML Officer-Involved Shooting Released

(Quincy, WA) -- Police in Quincy are investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting involving authorities in Moses Lake back on July 10th. They have released body-cam video that shows the incident between Deputy Tyson Voss and suspect Robert Gwinn. In the video police say you can hear the first gunshots and listen to the Deputy's reaction. The video goes on to show Deputy Voss firing his service revolver in response. Authorities say the suspect used a 9mm handgun that was found at the scene, along with matching shell casings. Investigators will send their findings from the ongoing inquiry to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for more analysis